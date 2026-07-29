Needing a Hand Up

I’m an Uber driver. Initially I used my own vehicle, but it died after a couple of years. Turned out to be a lemon. So, a bit wary of buying a new used car, I opted to rent a car through Uber partners.





This was an enormous mistake. I quickly found that the amount charged for rent is as much as half of what I make. I quickly became somewhat of an indentured servant to the rental companies, because it became impossible to save any amount of money to pay the down payment for a new or used vehicle.





Fast forward a few years and my roommate and owner of the house we lived in passed away, and his family kicked me out. That was a year and a half ago, and I’m still living out of the vehicle that I pay $62/day for. That’s right, I pay $62 a day to rent a 2012 Toyota Prius with 330,000 miles on it (they are dependable cars!).





Well, the person I have been renting from through the Uber middle man company has decided abruptly that this is not a profitable side hustle for him anymore, and he is shutting down and taking back the cars.





For a normal person in a stable situation this wouldn’t be a huge deal. But I am homeless, over a month late on my storage room rent, and Uber is my only source of income.





So I’m pleading for some kind souls to help lift me out of this downward spiral.





Just having a normal car payment will free up so much of my income that I will be able to get an apartment again. So all I’m praying for is help to pay any potential down payment, tt&l, and initial month of insurance. I’ll do the rest.