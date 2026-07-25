Needing a Fresh Start

Hi, I am raising funds to help my family leave a place filled with domestic violence physical and mental abuse. My daughters and I have endured so much, and recently, my oldest, Isa, was hurt by my own mother—the person I trusted most with my children. Isa has already suffered extreme physical abuse in the past, and when my mother hurt her, it brought back painful memories and left her feeling sad and depressed. I fought hard to bring Isa here legally after a nightmare custody situation in Honduras, but now, the trauma has resurfaced.





The situation has become unbearable. My mother is staying at my son’s place, and together they manipulated me into believing she had committed suicide. I was devastated and already seeking help to bury her, only to find out it was a cruel trick meant to make me feel remorse. I want to move and for them not to be able to find us at least for some time after we recover.









The emotional abuse became overwhelming, and I suffered a mental breakdown that led to hospitalization. Because I was hospitalized and unable to work for a week, my funds are now too low to even pay for a motel.





Nashville has been a nightmare and I want to live the “dream” not being judged all the time or put down. I have changed in ways I didn’t even think possible, I have just been living one day at a time, see what bs will come tomorrow. I need to recover myself, I need to go back and be the strong woman I have always been but that life has broken.





We are desperate for a new place, a new start, and a new life. Please, if you can, help us escape this nightmare and find hope and healing. You would be helping 2 bright girls get through this situation away from where we are, they need therapy and I need to be there with them holding hands. Your support could be the lifeline that saves us from further pain. We truly need angels just like you to help us out.



