needhelpnow

Hello guys, im going through some dire financial times right now.just seems as if no one wants to hire me close by.i dont have any money and im living in a house thats not the best of shape.As you guys donate to me, i will be able to get a job even if its far away,and also by groceries,clothes and by a phone..a new job will able me to save up and get my own place.My Pastor doesnt have money to give to me and i told him thats fine...Thanks guys and God Bless You for reading my profile, Im sure tired of asking the pizza places if they have any cancelled orders.