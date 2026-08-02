NeedHelp Getting Into A Home Before My Baby Comes

Hi, my name is Nae. I’m a single mother with the baby on the way that is due any day now I am currently living in a hotel due to it being a struggle for me to save up enough money for a deposit for an apartment or our house because of me only getting paid weekly and having to pay for the hotel. My hours at work are very limited due to me being high risking pregnancyso I’m literally making only enough money to put gas in my car just to get to work and to pay for my room. I’m honestly not asking for much. I just need help with a deposit in the first month rent just so that I can get a fresh start for me and my kids. The quicker I can raise the money to get into a place the better. I’m not greeted by no means because I don’t believe in using people. I’m just a single mom that actually genuinely needs help with landing on her feet. I appreciate all the help I can get no matter it’s $1, $5, $10, $.10, $.02 anything can help. I’m currently paying 350 a week for my hotel. Multiply that by four that’s more than enough for me to cover a two bedroom apartment that is at least $1000 a month. I pray that God bless it on your heart to be able to help me in this situation. If not, I do completely understand. Thank you in advance for all of your help and support for those that can and those that can’t you all be blessed thank you.