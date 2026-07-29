Needed to complete repairs on family home.

Hi, first let me say thank you for taking the time to read my post. I am here asking for help to get the supplies needed in order for me to finish repairs and updates I started on my moms house. My childhood home. My mom passed away last year unexpectedly and after a few months I was informed by my brother that her house and property was gonna be put up for sale. I knew I couldn't afford to buy it but I asked if I could have a few months to do some necessary repairs. Basically working on the house everyday has been my therapy. Ive done things I never thought I could do and learned more about power tools then I ever thought I would. Ive had days where I could barely see through my tears but being here was the only place I wanted to be. So many memories, my entire childhood was spent inside these walls. I wish she could see what I've done.

Im at the end now but have a few things that need completion and I just don't have it to spend. I can't imagine having to walk away with everything not complete after all the work and money Ive put into it. If you feel like you could help in any way I would be extremely grateful. If not, its okay. Thank you again for taking time to read my post. God bless.