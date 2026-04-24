Need Your help me get back to work

Hi I'm Jimmy

I made this GoFundMe to seek help in getting my life back in gear. The last 2 years have been rough. I had a problem with my CDL but now am close to getting everything all straightened out. After the formalities get straightened out I need help to get my license fee to reinstate my CDL so I can drive again and start working again. I've had a special family in Alabama help me in a terrible time of my life. I've made mistakes but I am in the road to success again. If you can help me get the money I need to reinstate my CDL so I can make a living and work like a man should. Recovery has been hard but it's been worth the cause I've learned a hard lesson. I appreciate you reading this and if you can spare anything I promise it will go to good use. I'm so close to this terrible chapter of my life being closed. Thank you for any help you can give God Bless you and your loved ones