Disabled Seniors Need Assistance

We are Robert & Julia, both senior citizens & on fixed income.





Our faith is our foundation and has seen us through many storms. Cancer, open heart surgery, failed kidneys, plus much more. Two near death experiences. Through each storm, we kept strong and came out on the other side.





The past 12+ months have brought the storms more frequently. We have been bombarded with one expense after another.





Medical expenses not covered by insurance. Hospital co-pays. Ambulance. CT scans. Dialysis co-pays. Rx co-pays.





Appliances breaking down: dryer, microwave, dishwasher. Complete new set of tires.





We live in a mobile home park. Park owner and management have regulations residents must follow... one being upkeep of yard. Given all the other expenses, the yard was low priority until we were recently turned into management by a neighbor. If not addressed, we could be evicted from the park. Last few weeks have been even more stressful. The cost of this task is expensive. Labor. Materials. Thus far, cost is adding up to $1000+.





We are hanging on tightly. We are both heart patients. Both with atrial fibrillation. Stress is not good for our hearts.





We are reaching out to seek some relief from all these storms.





If able, please help. Please say prayers we continue to hold on tight to our faith and continue to weather these storms.





May God bless and protect your family and you.