NEED TRUCK TO MAKE ENDS MEET!!

I am in despetneed of wheels to help me get around and support my family!!I try so hard and dont have a mom or pop to rely on times are hard right now!i am not asking for a hand out but a hand up!So i figured if Karmello can get help for doing something bad maby someone might find it in their heart for me trying to do something good and providing for my family!!Thank you for your attention and support!!god bless!!