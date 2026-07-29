Need transportation to travel to work

Hey since I got out of prison I've been putting 110% into everything I've been doing searching for jobs that aren't just mediocre are currently put myself into a position to where I'm training to be a branch manager at AT&t the reason why I was in prison was for drugs I no longer have the desire I just want to be paying my bills in society the problem is I work it so far away it takes me two and a half hours to get there on bus and bicycle