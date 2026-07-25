After losing my job unexpectedly, I am now facing the possibility of losing my father he is in hospital in kentucky we are in utah and have no funds to relocate we need to get to him and stay there to take care of him indefinitely please help anything will help us try to relocate as we try to rebuild and find stability during this Thank you for considering helping us during this difficult time. Your kindness and generosity will make a real difference in our lives.





The pictures he refuses to give me because he is a proud man. I took that one last summer when I was there for a day or 2 and did the best I could. The inside is becoming worse by the day and I fear for his health.



























