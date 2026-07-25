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Need to complete my academic journey

Goal₦500,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byPrince Joseph

Need to complete my academic journey

Need to Complete My Academic Journey*

My name is _Joseph Ubong Udofia __, and I’m just one exam, one semester, one graduation away from finishing the dream my parents and I built together.

Two years ago, my world broke. 

I lost my mom in a car accident. The person who prayed for me every morning, who sold things in the market to pay my fees, was gone in a second.

Then my dad fell sick. He’s been on a sick bed for over a year now. The man who taught me to never give up is now the one who needs help to stand.

Since then, it has been very hard.

*House rent* is due and I’m scared of being put out. 

*School fees* are piling up and I’m at risk of being asked to defer. 

*Feeding* itself is by God’s grace. Some days I go to class on an empty stomach, but I still take my notes because I refuse to waste the sacrifice my mom made.

Education was supposed to be my way out. It was supposed to be how I take care of my dad, how I honor my mom’s memory, and how I build a future for us.

But right now, I can’t do it alone.

I’m humbly asking for your help to complete my academic journey. 

Any amount you can give will go directly to:

1. *School fees* so I’m not forced to drop out

2. *House rent* so I have a roof over my head to study 

3. *Basic feeding and my dad’s medical needs*

₦1000, ₦2000, ₦5000 — nothing is too small. Your support is not just money. It’s hope. It’s a chance for me to finish what I started and make my parents proud.

If you can’t donate, please share this. You might be the reason someone sees it and helps.

*Account Name*: ___Joseph Ubong

*Account Number*: __7066065425 _ 

*Bank*: _palmpay_

*Phone*: _07066065425 __ for confirmation

Thank you for reading my story. 

Thank you for believing that my journey doesn’t have to end here.

With gratitude, 

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