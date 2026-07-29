Need this moment to grieve and get myself together

After having a stroke n rehabilitation. To losing my mom and 2 brothers the same year. I would love to be able to go to New York to visit my oldest child. I would gladly appreciate it if I can get help to get there. It would mean so much to me. Since losing my mother I've been totally depressed. This will help me get some time to grieve as well to get my mental state together. Thank God for keeping me, and my mind for I have been all over the place. I cry constantly thinking of my mother n brothers. Thank you 🙏🏽