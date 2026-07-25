Need surgeries to prevent blindness

Hi! During my routine yearly eye exam, and worsening vision it was discovered I had several tumors and other problems growing in and behind my eyes. After multiple vision appointments and tests, it was discovered I needed multiple major surgeries to prevent blindness. After I started going to the surgeons, my position at work was eliminated and I lost all my insurance. I pay for all my surgeries out of pocket. Because I lost my insurance after I started the procedures, no other insurance will cover, except Cobra, because it's a pre-existing condition. Cobra will cover a portion of the surgeries, but they charge almost $900.00/month and the surgeries will take approximately 4 months to complete. The funds I'm requesting are for my co-pay. The Surgeons inform me that if I don't get these surgeries, I will be blind within two years. These eye problems are preventing me from being able to obtain another job since I will have to take weeks off at a time after each surgery. I would appreciate any help, and prayers are definitely appreciated. God bless you all, I trust in the Lord to guide those who are capable to assist me.