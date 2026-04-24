Need subliminal gland removed.

Hello I’m a father to a handful of beautiful children and a husband to the woman of my dreams. We both work and are struggling. It started a few years ago. I went to the doctor I was passing Salvatore stones. From under my tongue. I dealt with it, very very painful. Fast forward 2026 about two months ago. My jaw started swelling I couldn’t get it to go down. I went to emergency room. I find out that I have a 1/2 to 3/4 mm stone that will not pass. After two weeks of antibiotics I’m now able to swallow chew and talk again. I was told I would have to have surgery to have it removed. I do not have insurance. I’ve gotten a couple quotes from 8k to 20k . The infection is trying to come back. I’m not the one to ask for handouts or help. This situation has left me no choice. Please if anyone can guide me or help me to get this procedure done. I just want go back to a normal routine. It’s effecting everyday life task and everyone around me. God bless