Need some help for the big move to our new home

Hi everyone, I'm Alexander Borawski





​If you know me, you know I’ve always been the type of person to put my head down, work hard, and figure things out on my own. Asking for help is incredibly difficult for me, but right now, I need to put my pride aside to make sure Shauna, our seven kids, and our three dogs are taken care of during a massive transition.





​We have an amazing opportunity to move into our forever home, which is about 5 hours away. We get the keys on June 10th and have to be out of this rental home before July 31st. It’s a dream come true for our family, but getting a family of nine across the finish line has taken everything we have. Most of our hard-earned savings and funds have already been completely used up to cover the down payment for purchasing the house, the closing costs, and the real estate lawyer fees.

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Because we poured everything into securing the home, and because my job and our insurance will be on hold for about two months during the state-to-state transfer, things are incredibly tight. I absolutely must reserve our remaining funds to cover the bare essentials during that two-month gap—making sure everyone has food, dog food, running water, and working utilities until my new position officially starts.

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That leaves us short on the actual physical cost of the move itself. We are hoping to raise $6,000 to strictly cover:

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1. Moving company costs to safely transport our main belongings.





2. ​Trailer rental for the excess stuff that won't fit into the main truck.





3.​Dumpster rental so we can clean out and leave our old place in good shape.





4. ​Gas for the 5-hour relocation.





5. ​Packing materials (boxes, tape, and supplies to pack up a whole house).

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I want to ensure my whole crew is safe, fed, and secure during this gap without completely draining the funds we need to survive the next two months. Any contribution, no matter how small, means the absolute world to us. If you aren't in a place to donate, simply sharing this link would be a huge blessing.





​Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading, caring, and supporting our family's next big chapter