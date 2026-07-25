Need Safe Transportation for My Family

Hi, my name is Nicole, and I’m reaching out because I’m in a really difficult place right now. My SUV — the one I rely on every single day — has had its transmission fail. The fluid is burnt, the gears are slipping, and it’s no longer safe or reliable to drive. I’ve tried everything I can to keep it going, but repairing or replacing the transmission is far beyond what I can afford. Losing my vehicle has taken away the one thing that helps me stay independent and take care of the people who depend on me.

I’m a single mom, and my SUV is how I get my son where he needs to go, how I get to my own medical appointments, take care of my health, and how I help my grandmother. She relies on me for her care and transportation, and without a working vehicle, I can’t get her to her doctor visits or help her. Not having transportation has made everything harder for all of us.

On top of that, I live with fibromyalgia, which makes daily life painful and unpredictable. Because of my condition, I’m unable to work, and I’m already stretched thin financially. I’m doing everything I can to stay strong for my family, but right now I’m overwhelmed and scared. I don’t have the means to replace my SUV on my own, and I’m asking for help because I truly don’t have any other options.

I’m trying to raise $2,500 so I can purchase a reliable used SUV, get the plates and insurance, and cover any small repairs it might need. I’m not asking for anything fancy — just something safe and dependable so I can continue caring for my son and myself. It’s very hard for me to ask for help, but I’m doing it because I need to keep my family moving.

If you’re able to donate, share, or even send a kind word, it would mean more to me than you know. Every little bit helps, and I’m truly grateful for anything.Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and thank you for helping me and my family get back on our feet.

❤️ Nicole