Need roof desperately

Instead of a flowery, damsel

in distress campaign. I just want to say “I need a new roof”.

My husband left over year ago for a job and never came back. I can’t say I am upset about this as he was horrible with money, had a lot of unpaid debt that I have been left responsible for and drank like a fish. I am making it pretty well working full time as a nurse. I pay all my bills on time with not much left over. I don’t ask for much.

But, I do need a new roof. I can’t afford one and can’t afford to file it with insurance as that will cause my house note to go up.

I live in Florida ( that’s a whole other story) and homeowners insurance companies are surveying roofs and forcing replacements or canceling your insurance if they are a certain age. I want to replace it before they come after me.

I figure if 30,000 people gave one dollar I would have enough money to be able to replace the roof.

Money is tight for everyone so anything is appreciated!

Thank you so much







