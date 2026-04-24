Need money for food and water and to sleep safely

Need money to have food to eat & water to drink, & have a place to sleep. Please give the most you can. You can give as many times as you can. I appreciate the most you can give. The more you give per donation, the less fees taken from your donation. May the good Lord bless you as you give generously. If you can’t give what you can, but you know someone who can give, please share this webpage with them. Thank you for giving & sharing!