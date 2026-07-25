Need loan payment help

Hi everyone

Please I am in need of money.

Four months ago I borrowed ten million naira from a wealthy man in my area for the payment of my younger siblings university fees and the remaining for completing my house, so as not to lose my house to the government.

The original time for the payment was January 2027 but due to economic crises, he has already given me a sound warning to pay back the money before October 19 or else I will be forced to do hard labor, living my siblings with no hope of going to university.so please if you have any amount please kindly help me.

Thank you







