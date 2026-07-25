Need license and rabies vaccine for four ESA cats

Hello again everyone, these are my four beautiful little angels.





Twinkz - the mackerel stripe with the bobbed tail, Spayed November 2024





Ms. Pork Chop - Black and White Domestic Long Hair, Spayed November 2024.





Charlotte - the Calico Domestic Short Hair, not yet vaccinated or spayed yet.





Flake - the small Munchkin Siamese, not yet vaccinated or spayed yet.





These four are my favorite Emotional Support Animals. I will be speaking with my Primary Care Physician in mid August for their paperwork as Emotional Support Animals.





Each needs $45 for their Rabies Vaccine and License from the PetSmart by July 29 and anything extra donated goes directly to HSPRR Pueblo and helps out with other pets and rescues.





Once the $180 is reached for rabies vaccination and licenses for the four cats, all extra money donated will go directly to helping HSPPR Pueblo and pay for the $55 surrender fees for the fourteen other cats that I surrendered before my surgery, in total $780.00 extra.





All money goes directly to HSPPR at waystogive@hsppr.org





Bless you all again!





Randolph Vance