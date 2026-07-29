need housing help

Hi my name is Maddie. I felt lead to open up an account today. I am in a very rough position right now. I’ve been asked to leave my home and the power was turned off on me. I’m experiencing the craziest spiritual warfare of my life right now. My tire is flat. My dogs ear was sliced open this morning. It feels never ending right now, the Lord put it on my heart to open an account here and see if anyone was able to help me. I greatly appreciate anyone who would be able to get me into a temporary safe home for the month while I figure out my next steps. Thank you.