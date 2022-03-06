Need Help with Rent, Food, Bills

Hi my name is Jennie and my fiancées name is Austin and our two boys Wade and Kimber. We both work but have fallen on hard times and need some help with our rent and bills and food for next month. We had some unexpected things come up. My fiancée had to get his appendix out and that set us back a little. Any and all help would be greatly appreciated we just need to get by for next month. Thank you for reading and any and all help will be greatly appreciated. We will do our best to pay it forward and help others when we get over this hump. My fiancée does automotive work so he does help people who fall on hard times with their cars.

Thank You