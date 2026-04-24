Need help with rent after burying mom

Hi, my name is Phylicia Applewhite, and I am in desperate need of a serious helping hand. I recently unexpectedly lost my mom on April 14, 2026, and had had to apply our home funds on her funeral and cremation. My children and I are at serious risk of losing our home if I cannot come up with the rent money. I am grieving and overly stressed with high blood pressure and still am trying to put my best foot forward in these hard times. I am begging you all and God for some help please. please find it in your hearts to help. I have a senior graduating high school on June 12, 2026, and don't even know if I'll make it to her graduation. Please consider us when donating and God bless you all.