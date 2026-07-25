Need help with rent

Hello my name is cheyrilynn Carey I'm in Pensacola Florida and I'm single mother struggling with 2 children and new baby I just had my baby in March on The 15th ...I'm making this for some rental help I have no way on getting money and I have no income to pay my rent this month I'm out of my money I had save up .I have no job I am currently looking for employment I need a blessing me and my children I've been here at my home for 3 months I'm just trying to keep my home for me and my children 3 months ago I was honles and pregnant thank you god for help on getting this place for my children I'm just trying to keep this home ..This is all what me and my child have is this home my rent is 740.00 anything helps I appreciate whomever can bless me and my children