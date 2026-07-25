Need help with money to buy a car

Hi my name is charlie I live in shawnee oklahoma just moved from okc to shawnee I'm new around here don't know anybody or way around town but I'm in desperate need of a car so I can get back to work to help my girlfriend pay bills I am goin crazy bein without a car she has a car but she does home health care for veterans and drives from shawnee to edmond every day so it's really hard to share a car I had my dream car it was paid off it was dodge charger but it broke down and was told buy the auto shop we had look at it told us 14 grand to replace the motor so I could never afford that much money for a motor so it had to go to the junk yard I miss that car alot but I wanna take alot of stress off of my girlfriend cause she's paying everything she can week by week and we still struggling bad I saved every dime I had when I got that car it was money I worked so hard everyday and bought that car with the cash I saved I'm begging someone please help if I had 6000 bucks I could get a reliable car or if someone has a car they don't use and would donate to us would be a gift from heaven please help