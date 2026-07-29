Need help with medical bills

Hi,

I'm Brian Brixon. I've tried to fundraise for help with life bills because I cannot get a 'normal' job, even though I've 'worked' 40 hours unpaid doing other things. I spent the week prior to my hospital visit and surgery in extreme pain because I didn't want to bother people with my needs.

I doubt anyone will donate to this, but I had to try it out because I'm desperate. If my Colorado Medicaid doesn't cover all my medical expenses, I have no way to pay for them.

Thank you



