Need help with keeping the lights on for our keiki

Aloha my name is Shayna Nazare, We have 5 kids ages 3-12. Me, my husband and our kids recently moved somewhere we’re not familiar at due to us finally receiving housing voucher. For me Ive recently been diagnosed with having anxiety due to past personal trauma at past jobs I’ve had. My husband has a job but it’s not stable enough to take care of the bills. Also he has bad asthma that often after he has a meal he usually go on the nebulizer machine so he can bring better. If you can find in your heart to help my family we would be grateful, prayers is appreciated as well! Thank you for your time!