Need help with items for homeless

A few days ago, I was having a really, REALLY bad day. I layed around and sulked all day. My husband wanted to go out to eat, we had a "little extra", so I agreed. While waiting for our food, a lady walked in and begged the cashier for some food. She is homeless, has no money and lives under a porch. I offered to buy her a meal. The cashier said they would cover it. I told him if it would help the company, I would like to still pay for her meal. He said the restaurant covered it, but thank you. We talked for a bit and she asked it I would mind buying her some shampoo, soap, etc. I said, lets go! I bought her all the essentials that she needed. I prayed for her that night (and every night since) and took off to Walmart the next day. I bought 5 of everything in travel size; soap, shampoo, conditioner, aspirin, toothbrush/toothpaste, hand sanitizer, etc. I am asking for some help to put together some backpacks with all the goodies. I will purchase backpacks, tents, pillows, sleeping bags and some non-perishable food to put in each backpack. I will be starting my non-profit soon. My name will be One Voice Genesis. With the help of investors, I plan on purchasing a hotel or apartment complex and getting the homeless off the streets. I will make sure they are "clean" - no drugs or alcohol. I will also partner with the Workforce and help get them trained to get a job and on their feet. This will not be a one-and-done. This will be an ongoing endeavor. I thank you for your consideration and donation.