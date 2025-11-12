Need help with housing on social security

Hi my name is Michelle Gill I have two fur babies that travel with me I ride an e-bike and now I'm homeless because of hurricane Milton I have been homeless for quite a few months almost a year now I get social security but I only get like 900 a month I'm looking to get some land so I can put a tiny house on for me to live in and so that I can open a cat rescue and try to help cats that need help please anything will help I have no food and no water for myself they say I don't qualify for food stamps