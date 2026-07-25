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Need Help with Housing

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTeresa Russo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Teresa Russo

Need Help with Housing

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I pray you will be moved to help.

I’m currently 68 years old with disabilities. I’ve worked 38 years of my life and most of them at very stressful jobs as a single Mom. Unfortunately, due to illness many years ago, had to go out on long term disability from my job. Never did I anticipate my disability ending at retirement age while I was still disabled. I was advised it would be ending over a year ago just one month before my disability was terminated. That’s a 3/4 loss of my monthly income as I am collecting SS retirement. However, SS benefits are not enough to pay rent and monthly utilities given other necessary expenses.

I had to give up my apt and stable life, put all my things in storage and stay with a friend in a one bedroom apt who I was grateful opened her place to me. It quickly became apparent she was suffering from Alzheimer’s and I needed to find alternative housing.

I was welcomed by another friend, an elderly woman of 91 years who lived alone. Shortly after my moving in with her, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and placed on home hospice. The family asked if I would stay and be her caretaker and I did until her passing away on May 31st. Her family is in the process of preparing her home for sale and have been kind enough to allow me to stay until it is sold.

It has been an extremely long, challenging and difficult year having a severe effect on my nervous system.

I have been diligently trying to find some kind of remote work from home to afford me my own place where I can rest and heal from a traumatic year. Securing such home opportunities has been very difficult given my limitations.

My family is gone and I’m pretty much on my own with my precious fur baby, Sophia who is a Havanese also in need of expensive dental attention.

Further, if you are a Christian, I’m sure you understand the challenges of spiritual warfare with prayer warriors adding to my sheer exhaustion.

I pray you can find it in your heart to help me get in my own place. If not, I thank you for taking the time to read my condensed story and I pray blessings for you.

With love and gratitude,

Teresa (Terry) Russo

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