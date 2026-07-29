Need help with getting a vehicle

My name is Corey and me my wife and 5 children ages 10 months 1 year old 2 year old and 3 year old and a 5 year old we are desperately in need of a vehicle for maybe someone to donate to us that would fit our whole family we need something for dr appointment as my wife has epilepsy and 2 of our kids has disabilities im working as a caregiver but I don't make enough to buy a vehicle as I have to use the money for bills and diapers and getting everyone to dr appointment with lyft please let me know if anyone would be willing to help a family of 7 we live in phoenix Arizona