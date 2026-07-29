Need help with financial in medical

To Whom It May Concern,

I am writing to respectfully request assistance for urgent financial, housing, and medical needs affecting me and my son. We are currently experiencing homelessness and are struggling to maintain stability while managing serious health and financial hardships.

I live with Sickle Cell Disease, a chronic medical condition that causes severe pain crises, fatigue, complications, and frequent medical care needs. My condition has made it difficult to maintain steady employment and financial security, especially during periods when I require hospitalization, treatment, or recovery. The physical and emotional strain of this illness has greatly impacted my ability to provide consistent housing and support for my child.

At this time, my son and I are in urgent need of:

Safe and stable housing Financial assistance for basic living expenses Medical support and continued healthcare access Transportation assistance for medical appointments Food, clothing, and essential daily necessities Emergency assistance programs and community resources

Despite these hardships, I am actively seeking stability and support for my family. I am committed to improving our situation and ensuring my son has a safe and healthy environment. However, due to the ongoing challenges related to my medical condition and homelessness, I am asking for compassionate consideration and any assistance available.

Any support, referrals, or resources you can provide would be sincerely appreciated and would make a meaningful difference in our lives during this difficult time.

Thank you for your time, understanding, and consideration.

Sincerely,

Breona Johnson



