Need help with fee

Hello,





i would appreciate it if everyone could donate to help my family out. I have to pay 4000 or else I will be taken to court. I am only working part time and could really use the help. I had back to back surgeries in 2023 and then had a baby in 2024, now I’m pregnant with a third and unfortunately am losing the baby. I have had to miss a bunch of work so my pay has been enough to cover rent. I hate having to ask for help but I can’t afford to go to court and pay the attorney fees like they say they will ask for me to do. Anything is appreciated. Thank you