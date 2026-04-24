Need help with cremation

Over memorial day weekend, my friend of 25+ years/former significant other of 3 years Joseph Beall passed away from heart complications due to excessive weight. We have run into some issues regarding cremation. The local contracted places for human cremation will not cremation anything over 350 lbs, and Joe clocked in at 562 pounds. Anything over 350 lbs and they charge $5 per pound. Do the math. That's a lot of money. The closest place that will agree to cremate him is in Sacramento, which is a couple hours away, and that's transportation fees on top of cremation. So until we come up with what we need to be able to bring him home, he sits on ice at the morgue. We want him home. We appreciate any and all help that is given. Please help us.