Need help with bills. Fired for having an opinion

I've been a mechanic in Sydney Australia for 23 years and i was recently fired for standing up for my beliefs at my own place of work and cant keep up with rent or bills. A man dressed as a woman showed up to my shop looking to get "her" oil changed and i refused service as it was my right and because he is living a life of sin which i will not support. This male karen demanded to speak to my supervisor to which i was then sent home early and handed a termination notice within the next day.





It is my duty as a christian man to keep sinful people out of my life and especially out of my workplace. I should not have to put up with crazy peoples fantasies about how they are a woman trapped in a mans body. And now i am paying the price for it and am close to being kicked out of my apartment. Please give if you have any dollar to spare as im struggling to find work in this current woke job market.



