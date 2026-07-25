Need help with bills after emergency surgery

I had emergency gallbladder removal surgery 2 weeks ago and haven't been able to work.. I have another 2 and half weeks before I get a pay check again and need help covering some bills and money to get me thru till I get a paycheck ( gas,food,etc) .. I am in desperate need of some help.. if anyone could plz help it doesn't matter the amount.. I'm not just asking for help to have "extra money" I'm asking for help because I have NO MONEY and have to try and make it till the 3rd of July when I get my first paycheck again.. if you feel lead plz help it doesn't have to be a huge amount, anything will help in a time of need like this.. thank you and God bless!!!!