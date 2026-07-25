Need Help with Backrent! I have Sickle Cell!

I moved to this apartment 2yrs ago After, 5 yrs in a Nursing Home!! I begged my Social Worker', to please let me get my Own place! Even though I have Broken my Back and my Hip! I am in Bed, 22hours a day!! I get$1200 from Disability, but my Rent is $1700 so I fell behind!! I'm working on getting a subsidy, so I can pay only half!! I can only walk 1/2 a Block, but my Wheelchair broke! 6 months ago!! I'm 🙏 praying to aGod to Help with this situation, I know God can deal with Alot, I Need his Help!! Well, I don't want to lose my place!! Please pray for me!! Thanks.



