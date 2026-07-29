Need help with a car

On April 15th of 2026 around 9:30pm I was t- in my pickup truck. Both insurance companies totaled out my vehicle and I only got $59 out of it which didn't cover anything at all. This caused me to lose my job and I ended up becoming homeless due to not having any income which was a result of no transportation. That resulted in me losing the ability to provide for my 2 kids (6&8) I'm desperately needing a vehicle so I am able to get another job to provide for not just myself but my 2 kids as well. I am not able to get any food bc I don't have any money and becoming hungrier by the day. That's not what I'm worried about. If anyone would be kind enough to donate and help me get a vehicle it would be greatly appreciated. Please and thanks and God bless.