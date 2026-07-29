Need help while waiting for short-term disability

My name is Amber and I currently worked for Toyota here in Georgetown. I recently had to apply for a short-term disability due to some issues I am having. If anyone has ever applied for that, they know the steps that it has to go through and it could take a few weeks for you to even find out if you've been approved or not approved and also to get your payment if you are approved. I'm currently living in a hotel and I am needing help with paying my rent and also getting food. If you could find it in your heart to help me, I would greatly appreciate it. If not, it's OK just keep me in your prayers.