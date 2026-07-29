NEED HELP URGENTLY

A Father Asking for a Chance

My name is Richard, and I never imagined I would be asking strangers for help, but life has brought my family to a point where we desperately need a helping hand.

In 2015, my family and I were living in a squatter camp and struggling to survive on a very small income. When we were offered what seemed like a better job opportunity in Port Elizabeth, we believed it was our chance to build a better future. Sadly, the opportunity turned out to be a scam, and everything quickly fell apart.

While trying to seek assistance and find a way forward, I was attacked by three criminals. During the attack, I defended myself and was seriously injured. The incident changed the course of my life and left lasting challenges that still affect me today.

Despite everything, I have never stopped trying. I have worked whenever possible, searched for opportunities, and done my best to provide for my family. Today, my greatest concern is ensuring that my son can get to work and continue building a future for himself. Reliable transportation would make a tremendous difference to our lives and help us become self-sufficient again.

The funds raised will be used for:

Basic living expenses while we get back on our feet. Reliable transportation for work. Essential household needs. Costs associated with rebuilding our lives and creating stability.

I am not looking for luxury or handouts. I am simply asking for a chance. Every donation, no matter how small, will help us move one step closer to independence and a better future.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story with others. Your kindness, support, and prayers mean more than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for giving hope to a family that refuses to give up.

With gratitude,

Richard