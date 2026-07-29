Need help trying to get a prosthetic and can’t aff





I was in the hospital for an infection on my right knee. This has been going on for three years have not been able to work and provide for myself. I have insurance, but what I could afford is marketplace and Ambeter I have my leg amputated last November above knee after I had my knee and my leg appetite. They told me my insurance wasn’t gonna cover behalf of it. I asked them what would be my half they said $20,000 me with no income, I can’t get my prosthetic so I can go back to work and go back-and-forth to the doctors and get my medication that I need. I’m a diabetic my co-pays ain’t but $10 each time I go, but that’s hard to come up with when you don’t have an income been trying to borrow money from friends. They’re about tired of that and I don’t blame him so if there’s anyone out there that could help me to where I can get back to work I would surely appreciate it. I’m trying to get as much money as I can up. They won’t give me the prosthetic on credit. Thanks and I love whoever can help me out. There is good people out in this world. It’s just hard to find them.