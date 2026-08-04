Need help to pay my debt

Hello, my name is Novita from Indonesia. I'm a housewife and a mother of a daughter. Currently we're in debt around USD 10,000. My husband work with the government with salary Rp 2,000,000/month (+/-$110). We have small business, but the money that we earned was to pay our debt. Until everything didn't go well, people start less spending, our business can't run anymore, and we have no money to pay our debt. In 3 days we have to pay $1,700 for this month installment. I wish i have the chance to restart again, and when everything is getting better, all my debts are paid, i want to pay it back to others. If anyone is struggling with life too, be strong. I do believe in miracle, you should too.