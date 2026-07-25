Need help to move my family

Hi everyone my name is Keisha I am currently disabled with three children 10,5,4 years old two boys one girl. I receive monthly payments form social security and it's never enough to cover the cost of my current home. Im behind on rent by 5000$ and I found a new place for me and my kids and I have no funds. I need 800$ to move my family in by tommorow or the landlord will move on to someone else and my eviction is set for July 22nd. I am so grateful for any donations I receive God bless all of you who help!❤️Thank God I was approved for an apartment. I need the $1500 for first months rent. My payments come to late and my move in date is the 24th. Im thankful for the donations so far and I hope God blessed you all in favor!!