Need help to keep from becoming homless again.

Due to divorce and having no family or friends to turn to I became homeless, actually living in an abandoned tent I found in the woods.

I have been donating plasma twice a week, $100 a week, and not spending any of it, I was able to get into a weekly motel rental.

The reason I decided to get into a motel was because I had just secured a job. I start work today, but I misunderstood that I won't get paid a full check until next week. I'll still do two trips to plasma after work for the $100.

I would go back to a tent but the county I live in has cracked down on "Urban Camping", and homless camps. If your caught, you go to jail.

I don't want to go to jail after just starting a new job, and I can't tote around all my belongings for a week, not to mention, showering.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.