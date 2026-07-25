Need help to get vehicle

Hello. My name is Harold. For the past 10 years I been stuck at home with health issues. I was a single father raising my youngest daughter alone. 2 years ago she moved to Colorado to finish school.i dont have a vehicle so i missed her graduation. 3 of my kids live in CO. I miss them dearly. I’m trying to raise money for a used reliable vehicle so I can go visit them and meet my 1st grand child. I was injured 11 years ago so I can’t work. I never ask anyone for anything. But I’m at a point I don’t know how to get a vehicle to see my children. If you can help with any donations toward a vehicle it will be greatly appreciated if you can’t I understand. Can you pass this on? I miss seeing my kids smile and laugh and there hugs I’m hoping to one day see them again. Thank you for visiting my page and God bless