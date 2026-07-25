Help my family repair our car, it's our lifeline.

I met my fiance about four years ago. At that time I was released from prison after 10 year incarceration ready to start a new life. I started from nothing and found work, my fiance has been my motivating factor for my change and recovery, supportive every step of the way. We relocated to a rural area away from the city and started renting a home and purchased older used vehicles but they got us to work and were we needed to travel to. We recently feel onto hard times and I lost my job than shortly after Nichole was laid off. We have ran threw our savings and since been struggling to pay rent and provide the basic necessities. I've been hopeful I'll find work but recently someone vandalized my fiance car putting something in her gas tank, maybe lighter fluid or something like that. It caused thousands of dollars in damage and the car is pretty much our lifeline, without it we can't look for work or get to a job if we do find a way to get to the interviews because we have to commute. We live in a small town and gave to to walk miles to the nearest town for anything even the grocery store and its frustrating that we have no bus or transportation running in this town. I debated on rather to publish this and my fiance does not know I'm doing this but our struggle is real and I know if we can just get our vehicle fixed we can get back to our feet. I seen this website on a social media app and I'm hopeful this can get us what we need to fix the car. I'm grateful for any help we are givin.