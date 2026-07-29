Need help to buy a stable home

Hello everyone I hope your all doing well today.My name is Calvin and I am here to try to raise money for my own home.I have been trying on my own for about 2 years now but im very limited because of my income source.I recently became homeless and I sleep where ever I can for the night.Any donations will be greatly appreciated.I believe what goes around comes back around unto you.I am very grateful for everything I have and I love to help people when I can.Sometimes we all need a helping hand.I hope you all are blessed with all that you need and more.Ask and you shall receive,Seek and you shall find,Knock and it shall be opened unto you.I believe that is true and that is what brought me here to ask,seek and knock on the door for help.For all the help I receive here,I want to pay it forward someday and help someone in return.I believe you should not just take bit you should also give when you can.I am on SSI and it's hard to give in this economy today but I try to give when I can.Thank you in advance for any donations.