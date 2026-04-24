Need help to avoid eviction

My name is Kaleb mccabe I am a single father to a nine year boy who has autism. For the last month I have struggled to find adequate employment. Although I do have a job I start on Sunday the 31st. I am facing an eviction if I can up with the money I need for rent by the 5th of June. I have always been on time with my rent for the last 7 years I have lived in this apartment and its been a home to my since we moved in when he was just two years. I am scared of loosing this place if I can't get the help im a desperate for. As I said I do start a new job this weekend and it will be full time. I am only asking for the help until my employment is In full swing. Thank you for your consideration and have blessed day thank you

Kaleb mccabe