My name is Eric, and I am reaching out during a difficult time for both myself and my disabled brother. For years, I have relied on my car not only to get to work but also to care for my brother, who depends on me for transportation to his medical appointments. Unfortunately, I recently lost my vehicle, and this has created a serious hardship for us. Both my brother and I have ongoing health issues, and without reliable transportation, it has become incredibly challenging to manage our daily lives and access the care we need.





Having a working vehicle is essential for our well-being. It allows me to continue working and ensures that my brother and I can attend our doctor appointments and take care of basic needs. The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward repairing or replacing my car, so we can regain some stability and peace of mind during this tough period.





I am so used to being independent, and in better times, I have always tried to give back by volunteering in my community. I know how hard it can be to ask for help, but right now, I am coming to you with humility. Any support you can offer would mean the world to us and help me get back on my feet. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering a donation.