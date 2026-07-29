Need help saving a rescue kitten ASAP

Desperately trying to save one of our rescue kittens who desperately needs to be seen again and possible eye removal. A little about her, Moomoo is a small 4 week old kitten who has had eye issues since birth. Her mom is a rescue I took in and she is the only kitten to survive. Sadly shes had issues since being born. Shes already on treatment but I sadly cannot afford much more because of other vet bills and fixing some stray females who were dumped. I want to save Moomoo shes deserves a fighting chance. I'm asking Desperately for donations so I can take her in again and get her all the treatment she needs without telling the vet clinic I cannot afford it at this time. I will be updating as her progress changes. Any help saving Moomoo is greatly appreciated and I'm forever grateful for.

For Moomoo to be seen and evaluated its around $200-$400 depending on what she needs done at the appointment. The surgery will be anywhere from $1000-$2000 depending on how bad it is and if its an emergency surgery or planned, but it's an emergency the sooner Moomoo gets seen the better chance for her for us to try to save her eye. She has a long road ahead for recovery and I'll stay with her every step of the way.

Moomoo and me thank you so much for everyone's help saving her❤️‍🩹